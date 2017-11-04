CASA of West Texas honors Big Spring veterans who continue to serve

CASA of West Texas is celebrating Veteran’s Day this Nov. 11 by honoring CASA volunteers who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and continue to serve their community by speaking up for children who have been abused or neglected.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are everyday members of the community who are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for abused or neglected children in court. Their mission is to help the children move out of foster care and into a safe and permanent home environment as quickly as possible. Volunteers who are also veterans, continue fulfilling their duty to serve others by advocating for children.