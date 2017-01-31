Cassatt in the Basin! returns

Special to the Herald

The highly esteemed, New York based Cassatt String Quartet is performing its 11th annual residency, Cassatt in the Basin!.

Residencies aim to give Basin area students the opportunity to study with artist teachers, to develop both chamber music and orchestra skills, to develop chamber music audiences of the future, and specifically focus on daily chamber music coachings, as well as lecture demonstrations.

Jennifer Leshnower, the Cassatt String Quartet's second violinist, is a graduate of Permian High School and a former member of the Thouvenel String Quartet, formerly in residence with the Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale.

Jennifer was the principal 2nd violinist with the MOSC from 1991-1994. Ms. Leshnower is also a former student of Dorothy Croft, respected leader in music education and other cultural activities in Odessa. Additionally, Jennifer is a graduate of the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University and Peabody Conservatory.

This Cassatt in the Basin! residency features Dan Welcher’s Lone Star Sinfonietta, a triple string quartet for the Cassatts and students. Dan Welcher is one of the most renowned composers of his generation, and is on the faculty at the University of Texas in Austin.

A full residency schedule is posted at www.CassattInTheBasin.net. Videos of Cassatt in the Basin! may be viewed there, as well as on YouTube.

The Cassatt String Quartet was the first quartet chosen for Juilliard’s Young Artists Quartet Program. Since then, they have performed at New York’s Alice Tully Hall, and Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Tanglewood Music Theater, the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, Theatre des Champs-Élysées in Paris, and the Beijing Central Conservatory in China. At the Library of Congress, the Cassatt performed on the library’s matched quartet of Stradivarius instruments, and they performed the three complete Beethoven Quartet cycles at the University at Buffalo.

The Cassatt has been heard on NPR’s Performance Today, Boston’s WGBH, and New York’s WQXR and WNYC. They have 30 recordings, and were named three times to Alex Ross’ 10 best classical recordings of the year in The New Yorker magazine. The quartet is named for the celebrated American impressionist painter Mary Cassatt.

The remaining schedule for the Cassatt in the Basin! is as follows:

Thursday — Open rehearsal

The Patrons Gallery of the Wagner Noel Art Museum

4090 E. University Blvd., Odessa, Texas

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Dan Welcher’s Lone Star Sinfonietta (Triple String Quartet with Cassatts and students)

Free and open to the public

Saturday — Final Concert

Bonham Jr. High Auditorium

2201 E. 21st Steet, Odessa, Texas

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Dress rehearsal

Noon – Dan Welcher’s Lone Star Sinfonietta (Triple String Quartet with Cassatts and students)

also, the Cassatts play excerpts of Beethoven’s String Quartet, Op. 132

Free and open to the public