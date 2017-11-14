CDO at FUMC gives back to local firefighters

The holiday season tends to bring out a more generous side in people of all ages. Students and teachers of the Children's Day Out (CDO) program at the First United Methodist Church in Big Spring showed their appreciation to local firefighters by donating a large bin filled with food and drinks to Firestation #4. According to CDO director Laura Barber, the donation was part of their November project she's calling “I am thankful for you.”

“The project's goal was to collect food and drinks for the firemen who graciously came to teach us about fire safety in October,” said Barber. “We simply wanted to say thank you.”

