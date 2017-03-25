Celebrating SA’s Boys & Girls Club

Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Director Duane Shackelford, center, shares a religious devotion with children during the Boys and Girls Club Week Open House Friday evening. “We are celebrating our Boys and Girls Club Open House, which is a community open house, just a way for us to promote what we are doing here and educate the community and celebrate the kids of our Boys and Girls Club,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Josh McKain. The event offered tours of the facility, free hot dogs, and chances at door prizes for visitors. The Boys and Girls Club also is holding fundraiser event today during lunchtime hours at Terry’s Drive-in, 1307 E. Fourth Street.