Chamber banquet honors local citizens

It was an emotional Tuesday night at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet when the community honored some of its own home-grown, standout citizens.

Raul Marquez and Vicki Stewart were named the Man and Woman of the Year in front of a packed audience at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

“It is an honor for me. I want to thank my wife, my family and all my friends in Big Spring. I want to thank my dad and my mother and of course God,” Marquez said while fighting back tears. “This is a great honor. Class of 68. A kid from the Northside that can come from Northwest 2nd and be Man of the Year, anybody can do it.”

A former Big Spring High School educator, Stewart was stunned by the announcement.

“Thank ya’ll. I’m speechless,” an emotional Stewart said. “Thank you so much.”

Earlier in the evening, Chamber board outgoing president Adrian Calvio presented the Russ McEwen Community Hero Award. The Hero award is giving to recognize an organization or person that has a vision and implements it to make a positive impact on the community. The Hero award is not given out every year.

This year, that honor went to Emma Krabill, CEO of Scenic Mountain Medical Center.

“I really I feel apart of this community,” Krabill said. “ I’ve been here two years and it’s been a great ride — fast and furious but all worth it. Thank you so much. I am committed to this community and I will not stop until we have the best hospital in this area.”

Purple and gold masks, tall feathers and more decorated the tables for the Mardi Gras-themed banquet this year. Jazz Café played an assorted jazz songs to enhance the Mardi Gras theme. Incoming chamber board president Andrea Barr told the crowd the chamber wants 2017 to be a lively and fun.