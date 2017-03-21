Chamber extends deadline for booth registration for annual health fair

The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline to register a booth at the lowest cost for the annual health fair.

“It’s time to register for a booth. Time is running out,” said Chamber Executive Assistant Nancy Davenport. “The Health Fair is an excellent place for businesses to showcase the services they provide to our community.”

The annual health fair, set for April 8 this year at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum, draws an average of 1,000 people.

For more information call Davenport at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce at 263-7641 or come by the office during business hours, Monday through Friday. The office is located at 215 W. Third St.