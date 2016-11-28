Chamber hosts annual Christmas toy drive

Shoppers out and about in the next few weeks are encouraged to drop an extra toy — or two or three — into their baskets to donate to the annual Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce toy drive.

“This is our fifth year to hold a toy drive,” explained Debbye ValVerde, Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We are holding the drive for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) and the Salvation Army."

