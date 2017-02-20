Chaplain Corps fundraising effort continues

The Howard County Emergency Services Chaplain Corps still has a number of “no soliciting, no trespassing signs” available for purchase, according to Joel Miller, head chaplain.

The signs are aluminum and can be placed near or on the outside door of a home and are $6 a piece. This is a fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

“It is a deterrent only,” Miller explained. “Once they are there and you ask them to leave or if they continued to come back, then you can go and file trespassing charges on them.”

The Howard County Emergency Services Chaplain Corps provides spiritual comfort to people in a crisis and first responders as well as provide one-time only financial assistance for people in an emergency situation.

Eight chaplains provided 24-hour emergency services to the county ranging from assisting police in giving death notices to helping families who’ve lost their homes to fire with temporary housing and supplies.

The “no soliciting” signs will be on sale at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, 215 West Third St., or can be purchased by contacting Miller at 432-213-1221.