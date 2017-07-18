Chasing the moonlight

As Texans, we all know where the moon at night is biggest and brightest. Coming up in August, you'll have a chance to soak up some of those moon rays at the final Permian Basin Events Moonlight Run of the season.

"So this will be the third Moonlight Run for the summer, our season of 2017, Aug. 4," said Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events. "It will be the last one for the season."

The event kicks off at 11:59 p.m. from the headquarters building at the top of Scenic Mountain inside Big Spring State Park.

"So they close the gate at 11:30, and the race starts at 11:59," Felty said. "We used to say 12 o'clock, but people would get so confused. So we just say 11:59 p.m., instead of 12 a.m."

Registering online is appreciated, she added.

"We ask everyone to register of course, online, if at all possible, because it helps us prepare," Felty said. "If they want to register on the night of the race, we ask that they come around 10 p.m. They lock the gate at 11:30 because we have to keep all the cars off the mountain."

For more information about Permian Basin Events or to register online, visit www.permianbasinevents.com. For more information about the Big Spring State Park, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/big-spring.