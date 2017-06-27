Christian, Yeater, and Prater represent Forsan in 2017 GWTBCA All-Star games

The best of the best baseball players in the area made their way to Lubbock over the weekend and formed two teams to face off in the Greater West Texas Baseball Coaches Association (GWTBCA) All-Star games held at Lubbock Christian University last Saturday.

Taylor Christian, Ricky Prater and Blaze Yeater, three recent graduates of Forsan, represented their former high school in the game.

For full details on this story please see Tuesday's Paper