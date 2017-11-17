Christmas Bazaar slated for this weekend

Want to get a little Christmas shopping done and get the chance to purchase some unique and one of kind gifts for family and friends? Then come try your luck this Saturday at the the Knights of Columbus Annual Christmas Bazaar. The Christmas Bazaar boasts several different vendors with arts, crafts, antiques, and much more.

“You will find all sorts of unique vendors with a variety of goods,” said Victor Torres, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. “A selection of Christmas decor and homemade wreaths, things for the kiddos, and for the adults.”

If you’re getting a little famished while scooping out the vendor selections, no need to leave to satisfy your hunger pains. The Bazaar will offer a few food vendors available to purchase for the guest in attendance.

“At the Bazaar we will have two different groups selling food,” said Torres. “Nothing big, just some burritos, and other easy to go foods, so our visitors can eat while shopping.”

The Christmas Bazaar is open to the public, Saturday Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s Bazaar will be located at Our Lady Guadalupe Family Center at 1009 Hearn St. There are a few spaces available for vendors, with a choice of a small space at 12 ft. x 12 ft., and include one table and two chairs at $30 a spot. Or there is a large pace available at 12 ft. x 15 ft., and that includes two tables and four chairs at $45 a spot.

“The Knights host and run the Bazaar with a goal to help out the local people with small business,” said Torres. “Also all lot of the money made from the Bazaar will go to putting Thanksgiving baskets together for those families and individuals who are in need.”

The Knights was formed to render financial aid to members and their families. Aid and assistance are offered to sick, disabled and needy members and their families.

“The Knights are dedicated to the church and helping them and the people who are in need of assistance, and the Bazaar is just one way that helps us achieve our goal,” said Torres. “So come on down and see what the local vendors has in store for you.”

For more information about the Christmas Bazaar or to rent a space out call Victor Torres at: 432-263-6112.