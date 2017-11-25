'Christmas in Boomtown' bringing Christmas cheer to Forsan

Now that you've gotten your fill of Thanksgiving food, you have the opportunity to satisfy your cravings for holiday cheer.

The Big Spring Herald's Christmas Parade will be in the evening on Saturday, Dec. 2, but that morning you can catch another parade – in Forsan. It's the town's annual 'Christmas in Boomtown' parade and celebration.

"It is Dec. 2 at 10 o'clock in the morning," said parade organizer City Secretary Jenny Sayles. "This is our fourth annual...I say fourth annual, but last year, the weather was bad I think. But this is the fourth year."

The parade will start at the Forsan school campus, and head down Avenue H, Sayles said.

"Then we take a left on 421, which we out here call 'Three-Mile Road,' and then we'll take another left on Rex, and then on Main," she said. "On Main Street, we'll end up at the Forsan Church – It's Forsan Baptist Church...it's the only one in town. It's not hard to find. And they are providing hot chocolate and cookies for everyone after the parade, and we will have Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch available for pictures."