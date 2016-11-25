Christmas in Boomtown Returns

FORSAN — Santa will need to dust off his hard hat and steel toe boots because he’s heading to oil country soon to usher in the Christmas season.

The third annual Christmas in Boomtown Parade is schedule for Saturday, Dec. 3, with a special appearance by the Man in the Red Suit and his Mrs.

“This is really a neat event to bring our little community together,” said Jenny Sayles, coordinator for the annual Forsan community Christmas parade. “This is community effort. The community donates the cookies and hot chocolate, and we pull together to decorate the town.”

For more information or to enter a parade float, call Sayles at 432-816-6168.