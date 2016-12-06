Christmas parade back on

Winter weather can’t keep Christmas spirit away from Big Spring. Although postponed due to a rainy and cold weekend, the Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for this Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately we had to reschedule the parade on Saturday as we did not know what the weather predict,” said Herald publisher Rick Nunez. “We have rescheduled the parade for this coming Saturday and we are very excited about the parade and about rescheduling it.”