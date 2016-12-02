Christmas Parade still on, for now

It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet entrance into the Christmas season

As of this morning, the Big Spring Herald’s annual community Christmas parade is still expected to go on as usual Saturday, but inclement weather may cause the parade to be cancelled.

“The parade has been a tradition in Big Spring for the past 31 years to kick off the holiday season in the Crossroads area, and we are proud to organize and present this holiday favorite to our community,” said Big Spring Herald Publisher Rick Nunez. “However, we want everyone to have a healthy, happy weekend. We will be watching the weather closely. Once a decision has been made, we will post quickly to our website, Twitter feed, and Facebook site, and will get the word out as soon as possible.”

According to the National Weather Service in Midland, the Crossroads area is expected to have a cold, wet day Saturday with an 80 percent chance of rain throughout the day and temperatures ranging from the low to high 40s. Wind gusts are predicted up to 15 miles per hour.

For the time being, the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on 24th and Scurry and head north towards Fourth and Scurry. Prizes will be given for first, second, and third place. Points will be given for creativity, lighting, theme, and costuming of those riding/walking with the entry. The parade will last about an hour and a half.

The parade is among a whole slew of Christmas time activities occurring this weekend beginning tonight:

