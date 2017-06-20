Christmas spirit all year long

They're a common sight around our community during the weeks before Christmas: Small evergreen trees bearing a collection of cards with childrens' names on them, with instructions on how to make a child's Christmas experience at little brighter. It's nowhere near Christmas, but the trees have popped up in Wal-Mart, Porter's, and First Baptist Church once more.

"The (Salvation Army) officers are trying to get sponsorships for the kids who are in our Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp," said Salvation Army Case Worker Patricia Snowden. "They've got a tree at Wal-Mart, one at Porter's, and one at First Baptist Church."

