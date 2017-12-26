Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Big Spring Herald
Home
Forms
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Obituaries
Entertainment
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Photos
Videos
Games
Readers Choice
Trending Now
Good enough to eat! Gingerbread house contest winners
Local insurance agent pays off student lunch debts
Hillside Christian Church coming to Big Spring
You are here
Home
» Christmas spirit, ugly sweater style: SMMC Christmas Sweater Contest brings out the ugly
Christmas spirit, ugly sweater style: SMMC Christmas Sweater Contest brings out the ugly
Staff Writer
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Category:
Hot Topics
Entertainment
Popular content
Hillside Christian Church coming to Big Spring
Local insurance agent pays off student lunch debts
Good enough to eat! Gingerbread house contest winners
Fundraiser planned for local boy with heart condition
Christmas spirit, ugly sweater style: SMMC Christmas Sweater Contest brings out the ugly
View More
Poll
What is your favorite Big Spring holiday tradition?
Choices
Breakfast with Santa
The Big Spring Herald Christmas parade
The Heritage Museum's Christmas tree forest
Festival of Lights
Feast of Sharing
Older polls
Results
National News
Stock Quotes
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Big Spring Herald | 710 Scurry Street | Big Spring, TX 79721 | (432) 263-7331
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Big Spring Herald.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password