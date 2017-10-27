CHS’s Montgomery finishes strong at Regional UIL

CHS sophomore Austyn Montgomery finished out her cross country season this year by placing 97th out of 175 Class 3A competitors at regional contest held in Lubbock Monday.

“Austyn ran really well on Monday at the regional cross country meet,” said cross country head coach Byron Seal. “The competition was tough and so was the course. I am very proud of her accomplishments this year, she has worked extremely hard.

“Although the year didn’t end the way we had hoped it would, she should be proud of her year,” Seal continued. “As soon as her race was over Monday, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Coach, we've got to work harder next year.' She is only going to get better in the future because of her work ethic and dedication.”

Montgomery, who has turned out competitive run times all season, qualified for the contest after placing 7th at UIL District contest held in Colorado City, Tuesday, Oct. 10.