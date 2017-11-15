CHS FFA shines at contest

The Coahoma FFA Chapter had one of its best performances at a leadership competition during the El Rancho District FFA contest held Thursday at Coahoma High School.

Of the 64 Coahoma FFA chapter students who participated in the contest, 49 qualified to move on to Area competition set to be held on Nov. 18 at Howard College.

“This is a great thing,” said Aaron Custer, CHS ag instructor and Coahoma FFA chapter advisor. “We not only participated, we worked hard to be competitive in every event. The Chapter won eight of the 13 contests and in three of the contests, Coahoma kids placed first and second. This is one of our greatest days.”

