CHS one-act advances to area

The Coahoma High School one-act play is heading to UIL area competition this Saturday at Seminole High School.

“I am extremely proud of our students,” said Tabatha Wright, CHS theater teacher. “They have worked very hard and put in numerous hours to create an artistic show that is full of passion and theatre magic. It’s a very different show and that makes it special. I have loved working with this group. They have been so willing to try all my crazy ideas and we have created a beautiful show and wonderful memories.”

The theater group competed at 3A bi-district competition held at Angelo State University in San Angelo on March 22 with their version of the play “Defying Gravity” by Jane Anderson. T

The CHS one-act cast and crew will perform at 1:30 p.m.