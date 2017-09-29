CHS ready for homecoming next week

Coahoma High School has a week full of activities planned to celebrate Homecoming 2017.

“Student Council begins preparing for homecoming a couple of weeks in advance,” said Tabatha Wright, high school student council advisor. “The students have to perform a number of behind the scenes tasks to help bring off a successful event. They’ve been working very hard making sure all the decorations and gifts are ordered, planning out the details of event, and overseeing the election of the Homecoming Queen.”

Coahoma ISD begins homecoming week Monday holding school spirit activities every day to help ramp up excitement for Friday night homecoming festivities held in conjunction with the varsity football game. A community bonfire will be held Wednesday at dark in an open field located across Bulldog Stadium.

