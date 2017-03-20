The circus is coming April 21

The circus is coming to town, and it’s bringing some extra funds for the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce. According to Chamber Director Debbye ValVerde, Carson and Barnes Big Top Circus will be in town for two shows – 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – April 21 at the Howard County Fairgrounds.

“What we get out of doing this is some non-dues revenue,” ValVerde said. “We’re going to get a percentage of the ticket sales. What Carson and Barnes Big Top Circus does, they call our Chamber members or businesses in our community to see if they’re wanting to maybe buy some ticket packages. There’s different levels of ticket packages that they can buy. They can give them out to their employees and their families, or if they want they can donate them back to us.”

For more information or to purchase advance tickets, call the Chamber office at 432-263-7641. For more information about the circus, visit www.bigtopshow.com.