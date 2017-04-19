The circus is coming to town
Prehistoric beasts that roamed the Earth millions of years ago are coming to Big Spring...with the circus.
The Carson and Barnes Big Top Circus will be in town to present their new show “Circus Saurus” Friday at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Carson and Barnes will present two shows on that day at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce office, 215 W. Third St., general admission only, $12 (adult) and $6 (child); online through the www.carsonbarnescircus.com website, general admission $16 (adult) and $8 (child) or box seats $22 (adult) and $14 (child); or at the circus the day of the event for general admission $18 (adult) and $12 (child) or box seats $26 adult and $20 (child).
Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Director Debbye ValVerde said the chamber will receive money from the circus for Chamber projects.
