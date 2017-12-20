CISD board best in Texas

Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Executive Director Johnny L. Veselka presented the Coahoma ISD board of trustees with the Texas’ 2017 Outstanding School Board award Tuesday night at a ceremony held at the Coahoma High School auditorium. Pictured from left to right are Coahoma board members Dicky Stone, Lori Martinez, Dr. Kandy Alaman, Johnny L. Veselka,TASA executive director; MIichael Brooks; Dr. Jody Reid, CISD vice president; and Brian Moore, CISD president. Not pictured is Craig Ferguson, CISD secretary. The Coahoma ISD board was named the Outstanding School Board in October at the TASA/TASB Convention in Dallas. The board was chosen from among five finalists that were interviewed by a committee of Texas school superintendents. The committee’s decision was based on several criteria, including the board’s support for educational performance, educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives, commitment to a code of ethics, and placement of the welfare of children served by the school system above other motives.