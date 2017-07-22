CISD board is nominee for TASA outstanding school board of the year

COAHOMA — The Coahoma ISD board of trustees is one of two Region 18 nominees for the Texas Association of School Administrators 2017 Outstanding School Board of the Year.

“This is very well deserved,” said Dr. Amy Jacobs, Coahoma ISD superintendent. “We couldn’t do the things in our district we have done without a board that puts kids first. There are so many schools in the urban areas that are moving at a much faster pace. Sometimes we are viewed in a much slower place in West Texas.

“We want our kids to not miss out on anything,” Jacobs continued. “We want them to achieve the same things and have the same opportunities as those bigger schools in more heavily populated areas have. Our board has been really been supportive and have high expectations. They have high expectations of me. They have high expectations of our administrators, our staff, and for our students. They are behind us making it the greatest place for kids to learn and the best education we can provide for them.”

Sixwteen school boards across the state have been recognized as regional nominees by the TASA school board awards committee. Those boards are in running to be named as one of five Texas Honor Boards, which will be announced Aug. 8. The Outstanding School Board of the Year will be recognized at the TASA/TASB Convention on Oct. 6.