City and County announce Jan. 1 closures

2018 is right around the corner, and local government services will be taking New Years Day off.

Both city of Big Spring and Howard County offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 1. Offices will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2.

For Big Spring, closures will include landfill and sanitation services. Emergency services, including police, fire, and emergency medical service, will continue normal operation throughout the holiday; and emergency utility services will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.

County closures include administrative offices at the Sheriff's Department, but law enforcement services will operate as normal.