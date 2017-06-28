City to bid on radios for emergency services

The Big Spring City Council gave the green light to seek bids on a new radio system during Tuesday’s meeting that puts emergency services, among other entities, one step closer to acquiring a new radio communications system in the near future.

Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams submitted a proposal to the city council requesting permission from the city, in conjunction with Howard County Commissioners Court, to seek out bids for a new radio system for emergency services and other city public workforces.

“This is a item that is discussing our radio equipment that is well beyond its life,” said John Medina, assistant city manager, who read the proposal. “It’s come to light that the county wants to go ahead and pursue that project.”

The new equipment will replace the outdated radio system in which the youngest radio is 15 years old, according to Williams. The proposal covers several public works departments such as animal control and the utilities departments as well emergency services with new radio equipment.

“Basically we're replacing all our radios for the fire department, police department, and public works,” said Medina. “The high end of this project is around $2.5 million.”

The cost is set to be split between the Howard County and the city of Big Spring, with the county paying 45 percent and the city paying 55 percent.