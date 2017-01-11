City council approves 1st reading to rezone two properties

The Big Spring City Council approved in their first reading to rezone a 16.52 acre property located off of Farm Road 700 about 200 feet northwest of the intersection of FM 700 and Baylor Boulevard from light commercial to heavy commerical. The property is owned by James Massingill of M&M Construction. Massingill said he is having to move his business, located in north Howard County, because it is right in the center of where the northern portion of the Highway 87 bypass will be constructed.

Also council members ok'd the rezoning of 1704 Wasson Drive, an approximately 9.133 acre tract of land across from Comanche Trail Park from single-family dwelling and planned development to agricultural. in their first reading.

A final reading for both property rezoning requests will be held at the next city council meeting.