City Council approves Historic Spring Project Phase 2

After a lengthy discussion of the risks and merits of the plan at Tuesday evening's meeting, the Big Spring City Council decided to move forward with Phase 2 of the Historic Spring Restoration Project.

"I think for everyone who has gone out to see Phase 1 of the Spring Project and what has been done out there as our namesake, to be something that will have a life-long effect for our residents of Big Spring and Howard County in trying to preserve our heritage in the spring," said City Manager Todd Darden. "I thank Mrs. (Community Services Director Debbie) Wegman and her staff; Mr. Kelly (Cook, of KDC Associates in Midland), the architect; and our contractor, Mr. (Tommy) Hawkins, and the comittee who had a lot of meetings associated with that project. We ended up with something fabulous and something we can be proud of."

Phase 2 of the project, with a price tag of $413,250, will include additional parking at the site, a pavilion, and a bridge connecting the pavilion to the Spring Plaza area. Phase 1 of the project cost about $1.4 million, and included construction of the plaza and performance stage, including seating and several stone and metal monuments depicting local history; renovation of the spring itself, including pumping systems to recreate the spring's flow; and lighted observation walkways around the spring.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.