City council: filing for District 4 vacancy begins

The Big Spring City Council called for the election to fill the vacancy of the District 4 position Tuesday evening.

Filing to run for the position begins today and continues through March 6. Candidates can pick up packets at city hall during normal business hours, Monday through Friday. Candidates must live in the city of Big Spring but do not have to live in the district they wish to represent. Candidates must have lived in Big Spring one year prior to the date of the election, which is May 6.