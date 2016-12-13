City Council to hear proposal for a new downtown city park

Citizens have a chance to give input on a proposed new downtown park at a public hearing set for 5:30 this evening.

According to the City Manager Todd Darden, Brint Ryan, owner of the historic Hotel Settles, will present his proposal for the development of a park that will tie together the hotel and Big Spring City Auditorium. The plan calls for the park to be used for both public and private use.

Darden said the development fits into the city’s master plan to help revitalize the downtown area, and he encourages public input from the citizenry. According to drawings advertised by the developer, Cap Rock Holdings, the Cap Rock Plaza will be built between the two buildings. That would also mean the permanent closure of Johnson Street between Fourth and Third streets.

The public hearing is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers, 307 E. Fourth St. Following the hearing, council members will head into their regular meeting.