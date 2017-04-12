City council postpones Oncor rate increase

City council members voted last night to postpone an Oncor rate change to give city officials time for consultants to discuss the details and possibly negotiate the rate change.

According to a letter sent by Oncor read by Assistant City Manager John Medina, the company explained the rate change is an attempt by the company to recoup the claimed $7.9 billion they spent to build, upgrade, and operate the system. The company stated the nearly $8 billion dollars that was spent went to capital expenditure investments in the transmission and distribution system by making improvements to their aging infrastructure and serving new customers in their expanding service area.

“The proposed rate increase is about an 11.8 percent increase for residential accounts in Big Spring, and approximately will affect residential rates on your bill by $6.84,” said Medina “This also includes a half of a percent on street light rates as well.”

The last time a rate increase was requested was six years ago. The motion was approved to postpone the rate increase for 90 days and negotiation is expected to be settled later this year.