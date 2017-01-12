City council snatches low bid up

Big Spring city council members quickly snatched up a $78,000 bid from American Pavement Solutions for the city’s street crack seal program on Tuesday night, which was a little less than half of what city officials thought they would have had to pay for the project.

According to Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan, the next closest bid to the Greenbay, Wisconsin firm came in at $145,000 while a third bid priced the project at $300,000.

“We checked seven references on this company, and they all came back excellent,” said Public Works Director Johnny Womack. “In fact, about three of them said he did the same thing in their town. He came in and got his foot in the door and does the job. He is in his second year with Wichita Falls. They plan on having him back next year.”

