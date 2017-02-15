City councilman Waggoner resigns, city approves nominating Big Spring Refinery to a state enterprise project

The Big Spring City Council gave the green light to nominate the Big Spring Refinery to a state enterprise project and received the resignation of Councilman Steve Waggoner Tuesday night.

Waggoner, who represents District 4, is moving out of the city and sent a resignation letter which was conveyed by Big Spring Mayor Larry McLellan at the meeting. Waggoner was not in attendance at the meeting. McLellan said state rules require the city hold a special election for the position.

In other business, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance nominating Alon USA, specifically the Big Spring refinery, to the Governor Economic Development & Tourism through the Economic Development Bank as a state enterprise project.

“It’s an economic developmental tool for local communities to partner up with the state of Texas,” said John Medina, assistant city manager. “It’s designed to create jobs and retain jobs. We nominate them because it’s designed to be a nomination process for the community itself.

“It allows the company, in this case Alon, to get refunds for state sales tax — not the city portion but the 6 ¼ (state sales tax) they pay on things that qualify for their specific purchases at this location,” Medina continued. “What happens over a period of five years...after around three years they can see some refunds probably up to $500,000 dollars over a five year period.”