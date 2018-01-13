City, county announce MLK closures

City of Big Spring and Howard County officials have issued press releases detailing their closure for Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to the city's release, all city offices, including the landfill and sanitation services, will be closed Monday in observance of the holiday. Emergency services including police, fire, and emergency medical services will continue normal operations. Emergency utility services will be on call at 264-2392 during the holiday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Howard County's press release is similar. The county will close all offices Monday in observance of MLK Day. Administrative offices at the Sheriff's Department will close, but law enforcement services will continue to operate as normal.