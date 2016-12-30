City, county, federal offices closed Monday

County, city, and federal offices will close offices on Monday to celebrate the New Year.

The city landfill is also closed Monday and there will be no sanitation pick up. Emergency services for both the city and county will continue as normal throughout the holiday.

The city’s emergency utilities department will be on call and can be contacted at 264-2392.

Federal Offices and USPS

Federal Offices and the Big Spring U.S. Post Office will also be closed on Monday to observe the federal holiday. The entire VA Medical Center with the exclusion of the VAMC’s residential areas will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday

College, public schools between semesters

Howard College will be open for business on Wednesday. Forsan ISD students will get an early jump on the spring semester. Students return to class on Tuesday.

Big Spring and Coahoma students will have an extra week to lounge away before returning to class return a week later on Tuesday, Jan. 10.