City crews working on water main breaks

Sub-freezing weather has gripped Howard County for the past few days, and the frigid temperatures have wreaked havoc on Big Spring water mains.

Several breaks, including to a main near the intersection of 16th and Nolan, and another on Vicky, as well as others, are being addressed by City of Big Spring work crews Tuesday.

In a comment to KBYG radio, Public Works Director Johnny Wommack said the city workers are addressing each situation as soon as they can, and bringing in additional manpower. He asks that residents be patient, as there are a lot of main breaks due to the weather.

As always, drivers should take extra care around city crew work sites.