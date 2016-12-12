City names street after community leader

Friends, family, and community members applaud Big Spring volunteer Pat Simmons at her 90th birthday celebration at Dora Roberts Community Center Sunday evening. “I don’t know of any other person that’s done more for this community than Pat Simmons,” said Mayor Larry McLellan at the event. “She’s involved in Keep Big Spring Beautiful, and just every aspect of this community, she has been involved in it. She does a lot of the little things that people don’t realize, you know. Having our council meetings, she’s in charge of having the ministers here that do the prayer for us each night. It’s these little things throughout the community that Pat does.” In her honor, the city renamed Golf Course Road, located in the Comanche Trail Park, to Pat Simmons Way. Simmons began the Festival of Lights, an event that draws thousands to

Big Spring during the Christmas season.