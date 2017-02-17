City RockFest is Saturday

The “City RockFest,” featuring five Christian hard rock bands, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium. The event has been organized by Big Spring’s First United Methodist Church.

“The RockFest is going to be like a mini-version of ‘Rock The Desert’ that takes place in Midland,” said event organizer and FUMC youth volunteer Nick Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the bands taking part in the concert are Disciple, Project 86, Seventh Day Slumber, Random Hero, and Scarlet White.

The concert will be free to the public.

For more information contact First United Methodist Church at 267-6394.