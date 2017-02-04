City RockFest set for Feb. 18

Big Spring will soon welcome several Christian bands who use the power of rock to praise the Most High.

The event, sponsored by First United Methodist Church, is called “City RockFest”, and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Big Spring Municipal Auditorium.

“It’s going to be five Christian rock bands,” said Nick Rodriguez, a youth ministry volunteer at FUMC. “The headliner is Disciple, which is a big band, they’ve been around since the ‘90s. Then there’s Project 86, which has also been around since the ‘90s. Seventh Day Slumber, same thing. Then they have two new up and coming bands called Random Hero and Scarlet White. The concert is going to start approximately 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, which is a Saturday. It’s a free concert open to the public.”