City: Stop reselling water

City officials will propose an amended ordinance which would prohibit residential customers from reselling water to other residences when the city council meets at 5:30 p.m. today at 307 E. Fourth St.

Unauthorized use of city water has been a concern for officials over the course of the past few years, and they’ve taken steps ranging from boosting penalties for such infractions to making water meters more tamper-proof.

While it is currently legal for residential customers to resell their water, officials consider that practice a public health risk.

“Water treatment and distribution are a very important part of city provided services,” City Manager Todd Darden said. “If done incorrectly, it can pose health threats to the user. We feel that this ordinance could help eliminate those types of health concerns.”