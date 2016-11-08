Clinton wins California, Hawaii; Trump takes Idaho

Hillary Clinton has won California and Hawaii. Donald Trump has won Idaho's four electoral votes.

The results in the West bring Clinton's electoral vote total to 190 and Trump's to 201. It takes 270 votes to win the presidency.

The results were not surprising. California, with 55 electoral votes, has voted for Democrats beginning in 1992. Hawaii has chosen Democrats consistently since 1988.

Idaho has voted for Republicans beginning in 1968.