CMTA to hold spring registration

Spring registration for the Children’s Miracle Theater for the Arts (CMTA) will begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.

CMTA is a nonprofit organization open to children ages 6-12 years old and teaches a number of aspects of theater from acting to back stage work, set design, and more. According to Program Director Sharon Rich, CMTA also teaches many life lessons from improving self confidence, team work, concentration, self discipline, cooperation, memory skills, social awareness, and a general appreciation of the arts.

However, enrollment is limited. The cost is $80. Student will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday night through April. The program will wrap up with a one-act play performed on April 29-30.

For more information or to register, contact Rich at 432-517-0723. Space is limited.