CMTA signups begins Tuesday

Staff Writer
Saturday, January 14, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX

Sign ups for the spring session of the Children’s Miracle Theater for the Arts (CMTA) begins Tuesday.
The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to develop a love of the arts early on in childhood while also teaching self confidence, teamwork, concentration, self discipline, cooperation, memory and social skills. The program is open to children ages 6-12 years old.
Students will learn a number of aspects of theater from acting to back stage work, set design, and more.
Enrollment is limited. The cost is $80. Student will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday night through April. The program will wrap up with a one-act play performed on April 29-30.
For more information or to register or to volunteer for a program, contact program director Sharon Rich at 432-517-0723.

