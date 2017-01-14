CMTA signups begins Tuesday

Sign ups for the spring session of the Children’s Miracle Theater for the Arts (CMTA) begins Tuesday.

The not-for-profit organization’s mission is to develop a love of the arts early on in childhood while also teaching self confidence, teamwork, concentration, self discipline, cooperation, memory and social skills. The program is open to children ages 6-12 years old.

Students will learn a number of aspects of theater from acting to back stage work, set design, and more.

Enrollment is limited. The cost is $80. Student will meet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Tuesday night through April. The program will wrap up with a one-act play performed on April 29-30.

For more information or to register or to volunteer for a program, contact program director Sharon Rich at 432-517-0723.