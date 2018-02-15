Coahoma’s ‘The Academy’ now taking applications

The Academy is now accepting applications for grades first through eighth for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Application forms can be found at the Coahoma ISD website at www.coahomaisd.com. Completed forms can be submitted online or brought to the CISD Administration Office, 600 N. Main Street, Coahoma. Applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

The Academy is a kindergarten through eighth grade program designed to develop academic skills while emphasizing student responsibility, leadership, and self-confidence.The program is structured to create an environment that allows flexible scheduling, hands-on learning, incorporation of music and movement into academic lessons while holding students to high expectations of responsibility.

The Academy opened its doors for the first time in August. After several months of watching the program in action, Dr. Amy Jacobs, CISD superintendent, said the faculty and administration have been extremely pleased with the results.

For the full article, please see Wednesday's paper.