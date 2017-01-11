Coahoma’s McFall makes All-State Band

Tyler McFall, a Coahoma High School band member, earned a spot in the Association of Texas Small School Bands All-State Band Saturday.

The trumpet player earned first chair at Area UIL competition. According to a press release from Coahoma ISD, five area auditions were held this past weekend across the state. Only 295 of 2,222 students that began the process back in the fall starting with All-Region UIL were selected for all-state honors.

This is McFall’s first time to perform in the ATSSB band. He is a private music student of Kira Landin and plays the trumpet at school under the direction of John Landin, CHS band director.