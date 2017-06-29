Coahoma alumni to reminisce at reunion

The Coahoma Alumni Association is hosting an all-school reunion for past graduates of the high school on July 8.

“Remember When” is the theme for the 2017 Coahoma Alumni Reunion that is set to take place in the Coahoma Elementary Cafeteria on Saturday, July 8.

Guests will have the opportunity to share some memories and stories, or even pay tribute to some that have passed away during the open mic time at the event.

“Basically we get together, visit, and try and catch up with people,” said Joyce Baumann, member of the Coahoma Alumni Association. “This year we are going to do a kind of open mic, a 'Remember When' event.”

For any questions regarding the reunion or to preorder lunch tickets, please contact Joyce Baumann at 432-816-1588.

For tickets people can send a check to CHS Alumni Assn, PO Box 127, Coahoma, TX 797511 with the number of tickets needed, name, address, and phone number.