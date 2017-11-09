Coahoma bond passes, trustees to meet Saturday

The Coahoma board of trustees will meet Saturday to canvass the votes for the $4 million bond election held Tuesday paving the way for funds to be used for infrastructure upgrades and capital outlay projects.

“On behalf of the board of Coahoma ISD, we are very honored the taxpayers have approved this commitment to the education of our students,” said Dr. Amy Jacobs, Coahoma ISD Superintendent. “The board and administration understands the public is entrusting us to use this money wisely and efficiently for the long-term investment into our facilities and education for our students.

“We are deeply committed to being transparent to the public with the progress of these campus improvement and capital outlay projects as well as the overall daily finances of the district,” Jacobs continued. “Coahoma ISD exists to serve its community, and we are very grateful to the community which has chosen to support the district’s vision to meet the challenges of 21st Century education.”

