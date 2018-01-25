Coahoma Bulldogs lose to Clyde 62-43

The Coahoma Bulldogs lost to the Clyde Bulldogs 62-43 in high school boys basketball action Tuesday night in the Coahoma ISD competition gym.

Both teams started out playing a fairly defensive game with the score set at 6-7 in favor of the Clyde Bulldogs by the end of the first quarter. That changed by the second quarter as Coahoma netted 20 points to Clyde’s 16 Mason Moore, who contributed to 16 of those points, struck first for the Bulldogs hitting in a field goal for 2 to push Coahoma into the lead followed by a successful basket from Gage Clark. Moore then sank a shot from behind the arc to pad Coahoma’s lead to 13-9.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.