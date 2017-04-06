Coahoma defeated in 12-0 shut out vs. Clyde

Tuesday was a long day for the Coahoma Bulldog varsity baseball team as they lost 12-0 in a one-sided battle in their district match-up against the Clyde Bulldogs.

Landon Grant took the loss for Coahoma, as he threw four innings, surrendered six runs, ten hits, and struck out one.

Adam Clark went 2-3 at the plate to lead the Coahoma Bulldogs in hits.

“It should have been a good ball game. We need to regroup defensively, get back on track and win the games we are supposed to win to avoid a letdown,” said CHS head baseball coach Bryan Jacobs. “A poor performance against a good team shouldn’t define you, and hopefully we will rebound fine.”

Coming up, the Coahoma Bulldogs will host Colorado City in a district match-up that will take place this Friday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m.